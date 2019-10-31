Election: Palmer fights rampant Puyallup growth

A mile-long caravan of semi-trucks chugging across Shaw Road and through the city’s streets, day and night, is waiting for the go-ahead from the City of Puyallup. It’s waiting for a revised City Council to wave the checkered flag.

A proposed mega-warehouse complex would worsen an already clogged commute and further weaken the city’s fragile environment.

Mayor John Palmer, opposed to the complex, will do the right thing. He will continue to fight to protect and preserve the city’s quality of life. He should be retained on the Puyallup City Council.

James Clinton, Puyallup