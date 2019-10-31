Election: Lawver best choice for Tacoma City Council

In 2014 it was my honor to serve as interim Tacoma City Council member when Anders Ibsen was away for military training.

I’ve lived in District 1 for 20 years. It’s a diverse part of Tacoma, covering modest neighborhoods near Westgate and the Narrows, beautiful parks like Point Defiance and historic properties like the Weyerhaeuser Mansion.

But one thing we have in common is a love for this city and a belief it can be even better if we invest in schools, train workers and bring more high-wage jobs to Tacoma.

The best City Council candidate to achieve these goals is Nathe Lawver. He has years of experience working with labor unions, helping our communities thrive with the United Way and finding solutions to create more affordable workforce housing.

Lawver cares about real problems facing real people in our city, and he’s willing to do the work to make positive changes.