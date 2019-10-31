Election: O’Loughlin strongest for Tacoma council

I received a mailing from the opponent of John O’Loughlin, who is a candidate for Tacoma City Council, Position 8. The opponent claimed that all problems would be solved if she’s elected, stopping short of claiming cure for cancer.

John is waging a quiet campaign that stresses his excellent background and that he will “roll up his sleeves and get to work.” This is the type of person we need on the council. Not someone who makes unrealistic promises, with all of the current buzz words.

Jerry Thorpe, Tacoma