Car tabs: Taxpayers mustn’t be mistaken for cash cow

Re: “A loud ‘no’ on Tim Eyman’s car-tabs rerun,” (TNT, 10/18).

I am writing in opposition to your editorial that opposed lowering the car tabs back to $30.

As it stands, Sound Transit and DOT can charge whatever they want on car tabs. And they have been going to all extremes on the high end to push this light-rail system down our throats. Mind you, Pierce County was overwhelmingly opposed to light-rail expansion in the 2016 vote.

But since the Sound Transit Board is not made up of separately elected officials and really not accountable to anyone, they feel above the law and have abused their positions. This measure would bring them back to fiscal reality.

There are people in political office who view the taxpayers as a cash cow. This arrogance is the reason why this measure is needed.

Donald Fehling, Lakewood