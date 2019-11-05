Immigration: Outrageous claims against Tacoma ICE center

Re: “Immigration: Tacoma leaders shirk moral responsibility,” (TNT, 10/18).

This letter to the editor is an inaccurate and irresponsible characterization of the Northwest ICE Processing Center.

For more than 20 years, the center has provided a safe atmosphere for non-citizens during adjudication of their immigration cases. It is not overcrowded, contrary to the images of other facilities and agencies you may have seen on the news.

GEO Group’s facilities, including the center in Tacoma, offer access to on-site and off-site medical care on a 24/7 basis including a comprehensive physical within 14 days of admission, access to legal service providers and resources, extended visitation opportunities, religious services and recreational activities.

Outrageous accusations leveled against our facilities – including the referenced letter to the editor – have led to misplaced aggression and a dangerous environment for employees, whose safety is our top priority.

While GEO is involved in operating and maintaining the facility, we have no say over immigration cases, nor a role in decisions concerning who is arrested, processed, detained or released by ICE.

Stephen Langford, Tacoma (Langford is facility administrator at the Northwest ICE Processing Center.)