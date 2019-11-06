Impeachment: Why so much fuss about fact-finding?

The constant braying about “star chambers,” “Soviet show trials” and other epithets about the current House investigation of Donald Trump represent either willful or woeful ignorance of judicial process and history.

Further, the effort to conflate investigation with trial of the evidence is nothing more than an effort to bring about a premature end to disclosure of the facts. So is demonizing elected representatives who support fact-finding.

Investigations of potential crimes are conducted in secret (grand jury) or private (within prosecutorial and law enforcement offices) every day across the nation, and they have been since the founding of the republic.

Investigation targets and their representatives participate only on the periphery, until and if charges are brought.

At times this process may be complex in execution, but the concept is quite simple. It has served us well for over 200 years. The current impeachment inquiry is, in fact, quite open by comparison to routine investigatory processes, including those conducted for the Nixon and Clinton impeachments.

Let the investigation run its course. We and our heirs will be well served as a nation.