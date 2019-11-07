Medicare for All: VA system serves as a warning

Re: “Why are so many Iraq, Afghanistan war vets getting cancer?” (TNT, 10/31).

This front page article brought back memories. It was just a few years ago that the VA came under well-deserved criticism for woefully inadequate and in some instances nonexistent medical care for deserving veterans. There were many stories of veterans dying while they waited for treatment.

Currently, several Democrat candidates for president aggressively pander for votes by promising Medicare for All. But we have seen that the federal government is incapable of providing good medical care to our vets, a relatively small segment of our population.

So how will it be possible to provide adequate care to all 320 million of us?

