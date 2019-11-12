Veterans Day: Lost in the noise of other holidays

I am deeply concerned about Veterans Day still being respected and remembered as a very important day.

Let me explain my trigger. I went in to Fred Meyer the other evening looking for a Veterans Day card or anything that would recognize Veterans Day. I looked for quite awhile to no avail. I asked a clerk, who did not know. I went to customer service, who also did not know. They called a department, which did not answer.

There was a huge amount of items for Halloween and Thanksgiving, plus a couple shelves of Christmas stuff before Halloween was even over. But what about Veterans Day and so many more days that our troops are always fighting for us? Nothing! Not even in Washington, home to many military people.

This year’s Veterans Day was extra special as it marked the 100th year from the original Armistice Day – the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month of 1919 that brought an end to World War I.

