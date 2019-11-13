Bipartisanship: Both sides must unmake this mess

I’m 75 years old, a veteran and a political independent. And I am so sick and tired of the constant infighting over political opinions.

The problems facing our great country are not Democratic or Republican; they’re American problems! And the blame is shared pretty equally.

It took both parties to make this mess, and it will take both parties to solve our way out of it. We need the positive qualities and wisdom of both parties to make things better.

If I were president, I would tell Congress that I would not sign any bill that didn’t have at least some bipartisan support. Go behind closed doors and find a mutually bearable bill. Do the job we pay you well to do.

