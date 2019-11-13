Climate: Leaving Paris accord is national shame

Re: “Trump now has opening to exit climate pact,” (TNT, 11/4).

Not only has President Trump taken the US out of the global leadership position on climate, as portrayed by President Obama during the 2015 Paris Accord, but he also has systemically dismantled the Obama-era regulations and policies enacted to protect our environment.

Polls show Americans overwhelming recognize the global threats of the climate crisis; even 60 percent of Republicans agree something must be done to combat what is being termed the “existential threat to our planet.”

At the recent US House hearing on climate, 17-year-old Jamie Margolin of Seattle scolded the panel, saying: “The fact that you are staring at a panel of young people testifying before you today pleading for a livable earth should not fill you with pride. It should fill you with shame.”

Which makes us ponder; what kind of a world are we leaving future generations?