Medicare for All: This isn’t what our founders intended

Re: “Warren fills in details of Medicare for All plan,” (TNT, 11/2).

Sen. Elizabeth Warren totally overlooks how the program would comply with our Constitution. The 10th Amendment says "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."

When the pilgrims embarked on the perilous journey across the Atlantic, they were searching for freedom and escape from big government. When writing our Constitution, the founders were most concerned about freedom of the people and limitations of government control.

The Bill of Rights doesn't apply to rights of the government, but of the people. They specifically limit big government. Would you rather deal with your insurance company or the federal bureaucracy, who will tell you what health care you can get, and when?

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

It has been said that our Constitution will protect this country so long as you can keep it. Can we keep it?

Please think long and hard before bringing socialism to our shores.