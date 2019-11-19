School shootings: Being powerless leads to being hopeless

“Two students killed in attack at school,” (TNT, 11/15).

The numbers march on. Many say it’s a gun issue. That’s part of it, but there’s more.

Guns have always been available, but now more than ever, many young people feel utterly hopeless, that the future holds nothing for them, so why care? What is it about our world today that drives so many kids to just give up?

I’ve heard the recent “OK Boomer” business on the Internet, a viral rallying cry for younger people to be heard and acknowledged. As a Baby Boomer, I’m all for the new generation taking the reins. It’s well past time to let them decide how to create their world.

Perhaps this is what’s needed to give hope so that they don’t feel the hopeless, helpless need to be so tragically self destructive.