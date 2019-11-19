Impeachment: No other employer tolerates such behavior

Re: “Incompetence is not an impeachable offense,” (TNT, 11/15).

In constructing an anemic rationale in support of the president’s miscues, missteps, misinformation and mischief, columnist Marc A. Thiessen describes Donald Trump’s handling of Ukraine as “a chaotic mishmash of constantly changing urges and demands.” Also, according to Ambassador Gordon Sondland, he “changes his mind on what he wants on a daily basis.”

Furthermore, the president “surrounded himself with “a toxic brew of individuals whispering into his ear and appealing to his worst instincts.” And finally that “the entire Ukraine debacle may be the result less of intent than incompetence.”

Outside of president of the United States – or possibly political columnist for the Washington Post – I’d like to know of one position anywhere in America whose employer would endure inconsistency, capriciousness, personal subordination to one’s worst instincts and repeated incompetence and not allow them to be considered sufficient grounds for termination.

In my lifetime, I have borne witness to a good many former employees and associates who were “impeached and removed” for transgressions far less egregious.