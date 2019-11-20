Impeachment: Bush No. 2 did worse than Trump

Compared to what President George W. Bush did, President Trump hasn’t committed an impeachable offense.

Bush, through a series of lies and illegal manipulations, tricked the nation into war. Trump is only accused of threatening to withhold military supplies in exchange for an investigation of a political opponent.

But there was no movement in Congress to impeach Bush.

The American people ought to just get used to being lied to and manipulated.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

There are underlying reasons why politics is in the state it is.

People who are so thin skinned they think any sort of offensive speech has to be punished make poor advocates for impeachment. They appear to be after Trump because he is crude and insulting.

People who are offended easily shouldn’t have political opinions. The main idea of politics is to offend. Trump is good at it.