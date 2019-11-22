Open space: Landfill best spot for soccer fields

Re: “Residents petition to save wetlands at TCC from becoming new soccer fields,” (TNT letter, 11/17).

The search for space for new soccer fields in Tacoma included a wetland park, a golf course and a landfill. The conclusion was that the golf course would provide too few new fields, the landfill would require too much grading and the wetland would be best.

I believe a landfill is a much better choice since it is otherwise unused land. Destroying a wetland park or a golf course ignores the current beneficial uses of these lands, while recovering beneficial use for a landfill seems to me to be worth the additional cost.

Leon Leonard, Puyallup