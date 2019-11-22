Teachers: Dysfunctional families taking a toll

Re: “Puyallup teacher accused of threatening to shoot students,” (TNT 11/14).

Wow! The most I had to face in the Tacoma School District in the 50’s was either a heavy duty ruler or a swat paddle with holes drilled to send a special message.

Maybe this situation shows why teachers shouldn’t be armed in the classroom, as some have proposed.

Yesterday’s teachers had to primarily teach. Today’s teachers have more shoes to fill, due largely to dysfunctional families. Maybe that’s what’s adversely affecting some of our educators.

