Media bias: Oncoming headlights should tell you something

Re: “Media bias: Wails from the swamp are deafening,” (TNT, 11/20)

The letter writer bemoans the lack of positive stories about President Trump in “mainline“ news. He cites a recent editorial, claiming it “displays media bias in spades.”

I have a tip for him. If you’re driving down the road and the only thing you see are the headlights of cars coming directly at you, you’re going the wrong direction.

Carol Dedrick, Tacoma