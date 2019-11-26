Impeachment: Whistleblower law doesn’t apply in this case

House Speaker Pelosi finally started a formal impeachment inquiry based on the false accusation of a “quid pro quo” during a call between President Trump and Ukraine President Zelensky.

Since Zelensky didn’t know military aid was on hold, there was no “quo,” and other Ukrainian officials stated there was no clear connection between the aid and an investigation of Joe Biden.

Additionally, the Justice Department examined the call and found no violation of the law, and the whistleblower statute doesn’t apply to the president or the call.

The statute doesn’t permit an inferior federal employee to blow the whistle on the president, and the Constitution gives the president sweeping power to conduct foreign affairs, negotiate with foreign leaders, make requests or solicit information. Did Democrats miss that?

Pelosi appointed Congressman Adam Schiff to chair the inquiry. Schiff hasn’t allowed many Republican witnesses, White House counsel participation or due process.

He told us his staff didn’t have contact with the whistleblower before filing his complaint, and that he is following the same procedures as the Clinton impeachment.

What a pack of lies. This is a sham inquiry.