Dams: Urgent action needed to save precious orcas

By Darrell Johnson

Re: “It’s time to remove Snake and Puyallup river dams,” (TNT, 9/27).

Many of us in Washington share the op-ed writer’s concern for endangered salmon and orcas and are celebrating the news of two new calves. Given how precious the life of every Southern Resident orca is today, this news brings a renewed sense of urgency.

To survive, orcas need a lot more chinook salmon, quickly. Removing Electron Dam on the Puyallup River is one critical next step for restoring Puget Sound chinook, but our region’s best restoration opportunity lies in the Snake River Basin.

Now is the time for everyone in Washington who cares about these incredible animals to contact our elected officials. Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray must help. They need to hear from you - their constituents - today.

It’s time to restore the Snake River and its salmon, help orcas and invest in our fishing and farming communities.

Darrell Johnson, Fox Island

