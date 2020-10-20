Supreme Court: Begging for rights defies Constitution

The Ninth Amendment to US Constitution says “the enumeration of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said during his 2018 confirmation hearings he did not support “inventing new rights” for we, the people. Last week Judge Amy Coney Barrett wouldn’t answer whether a right to privacy (or to travel, to marry, etc) exists.

Does the Constitution cede to the federal government powers stemming from the consent of the governed, or do the people eke out a few minor permissions from a ubiquitous authority only to stand begging like David Copperfield, “please sir, may I have more?”

Unless these very powerful judges understand what belongs to whom, our republic has lost its meaning.

Stefan Battin, Roy