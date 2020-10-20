Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Letters to the Editor

Car tabs ruling: Don’t re-elect out-of-touch justices

By Donald Fehling

Re: “State Supreme Court rules car tabs measure unconstitutional,” (TNT, 10/16).

So the court ruled the $30 car tab initiative unconstitutional because voters supposedly didn’t understand it.

The misunderstanding is in the Supreme Court and in Olympia. They don’t understand that the people do not want to subsidize someone else’s transportation.

That can be remedied. This November we can vote out two justices and the politicians who don’t understand what the people want. Make them understand by sending them home.

Donald Fehling, Lakewood

  Comments  
