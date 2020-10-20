Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Letters to the Editor

Sheriff: Pastor’s backing of Troyer means a lot

By Brian Sonntag

It’s a rare opportunity for Pierce County voters this year. Paul Pastor has served as our sheriff for nearly 20 years. Professional and compassionate, he has led an agency that is well respected throughout the law enforcement community.

Paul retired in advance of next month’s election. He has endorsed Ed Troyer as his successor. That is very meaningful as people begin marking their ballots.

I join Paul in recognizing Ed for his integrity and commitment to the people of Pierce County. Ed has served 35 years in the department; currently he’s a detective. He does work throughout the community, such as Toys for Tots, and he and his wife Wendy are foster parents.

It’s rare that someone like Ed runs for public office. We’re fortunate that he is.

Brian Sonntag, University Place

(Sonntag is a former elected Pierce County and Washington state auditor)

