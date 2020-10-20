PC executive: Endorsement of Dammeier misses mark

Re: “Dammeier for Pierce executive,” (TNT, 10/18).

Your Editorial Board’s endorsement of Bruce Dammeier is disappointing. His opponent, Larry Seaquist, has more energy and mental capacity than someone half his age, and is a bridge-builder in our community. He advocates progressive proposals addressing critical issues including education, growth management and COVID.

Dammeier’s first term has been marked by what you call “disappointing lapses of judgment.” His executive assistant’s business received $102,444 in county work in potential violation of county code. His actions after firing a whistleblower “went out of bounds.” He used social media to malign the woman and mischaracterize Larry’s position on police funding.

Following Manuel Ellis’ homicide, Dammeier has not advocated for racial justice. A promised police reform proposal has yet to appear. It is unlikely that he will “use his bully pulpit” to champion a behavioral sales tax since he has trivialized its importance.

Dammeier has done precious little to address homelessness and affordable housing. Regarding COVID and the CARES Act, he is on track to leave millions in federal funding on the table.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Please do not double down on a bad bet.