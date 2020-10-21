Letters to the Editor
Militias: Violence is not patriotic; voting is
Your vote, your taxes and your obedience and respect for our Constitution and laws are how you show you are a American. Also wear a mask and, if healthy, consider volunteering as a poll worker.
Self-appointed armed militias are just that unless organized under recognized legal authorities, such as a state’s governor.
The armed thugs who reportedly conspired to take the governor of Michigan hostage are not really Americans. They are simply dangerous.
Ron Morrison, Tacoma
