Militias: Violence is not patriotic; voting is

By Ron Morrison

Your vote, your taxes and your obedience and respect for our Constitution and laws are how you show you are a American. Also wear a mask and, if healthy, consider volunteering as a poll worker.

Self-appointed armed militias are just that unless organized under recognized legal authorities, such as a state’s governor.

The armed thugs who reportedly conspired to take the governor of Michigan hostage are not really Americans. They are simply dangerous.

Ron Morrison, Tacoma

