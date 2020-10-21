Congress: Kreiselmaier strong on law and order

We need new leaders for law and order like Elizabeth Kreiselmaier, who is running against Rep. Derek Kilmer for the 6th Congressional District.

Elizabeth defends the role of law enforcement. Kilmer is co-sponsoring legislation that undermines police capabilities and morale, placing the public and officers at more risk.

We need a strong steward for peaceful, healthy environments. A vote for Elizabeth is a vote for well funded, well trained law enforcement that can adequately protect communities and schools.

With a PhD in special education, a moral compass and plenty of common sense, she also defends parents’ rights to reject the controversial K-12 comprehensive sexual education curriculum in state Referendum 90.

Linda Miley, Gig Harbor