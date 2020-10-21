Legislature: Hesch will fill Young’s performance void

Who will be our voice in Olympia at this critical time? In the 26th Legislative District, it should be Carrie Hesch.

I support Hesch for state representative because of her character, work ethic and reputation to get things done.

She raised two daughters as a single mom, returned to school for a masters degree, serves on the Peninsula Community Services Board and organized volunteers to make PPE for Fire District 7.

She works assisting inmates at Purdy prison to reenter society. Her success is due to her ability to build partnerships.

Rep. Jesse Young’s performance is lamentable. He has been fined for misuse of state resources, denied a leadership position and found to verbally abuse staff.

He was denied a district office, ordered no contact with an assistant and no direct supervision of staff. He has openly defied COVID guidelines, placing public health at risk.

The 26th District suffers from Young’s immature behavior and ineffectiveness. Our voice is disregarded, our representative a distraction.