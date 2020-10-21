Letters to the Editor
One-party rule: Vote GOP to restore balance
It’s curious that so many people vote based on old prejudices and habits. We fail to see the forest while fixating on a tree.
Seattle is in real trouble. The mayor and City Council are not capable of taking responsibility for the police who work for them. Instead, they deflect blame and resort to defunding, as though they were bystanders to the ongoing chaos.
Meanwhile, Gov. Jay Inslee seizes despotic powers, declaring a large number of us non-essential. And the Legislature remains docile and silent. This can only happen in a one-party state, with institutions that provide no feedback.
We need to restore balance to the public debate. End the rule of these irresponsible people. Seattle’s problems will spread, and our loss of freedom and independence will increase if we continue with our old habits.
Vote Republican.
Bob Stewart, Lakebay
