Congress: Kilmer good for environment and economy

Let’s be clear: Rep. Derek Kilmer doesn’t want to ban cows. And he thinks it could take 30 years to get our economy to net-zero emissions. Sounds lukewarm, right? He’s not.

Kilmer is one of the most intense environmental advocates in Congress. He’s part of the Climate Solutions Caucus and a member of the Energy & Water Subcommittee of House Appropriations.

But don’t take my word for it. He has other supporters too: the League of Conservation Voters; the Sierra Club; the National Parks Conservation Association, which gave him the National Park Heritage Award; as well as dozens of labor organizations.

Derek has been an outstanding advocate for the environment and the economy. He’ll be even more effective in the next few years.

Janet Thiessen, Tacoma