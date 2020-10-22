Trump: Thanks for conservative judges; now go away

In these times of political bashing, voting system attacks and far-right kidnapping attempts, my fence-sitting days of who to vote for in this presidential election have come to an end.

On the one hand President Trump has the conservative “chops” to hold the line on China and has done no harm to my 401K investments.

On the other hand, his unending negative remarks, lack of basic decency and civil unrest notions have quite literally worn me down and left me hoping for a better alternative.

In comes the nomination for Amy Coney Barrett as the next Supreme Court associate justice. She is a tough, bright and measured, a woman who will keep the court in a solid conservative mold.

I trust Barrett and the Supreme Court as a whole to stand by the Constitution as it is written, uphold laws as intended and continue the conservative approach to American ideals.

So why do we need Trump anymore? We don’t! He locked up an enduring majority on the court, and now it is time for him to go away.