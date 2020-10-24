Congress: Doglio works with tribes to save climate

I am a young woman of color. I am scared of the climate crisis and how it is already disproportionately impacting communities of color.

That is why I am supporting Beth Doglio to represent Washington’s 10th Congressional District. The candidate forum last week proved Doglio will stand up for our climate and our people.

Doglio condemns opponent Marilyn Strickland’s decision to welcome a liquid fracked gas plant onto Puyallup native land, a decision she made as Tacoma mayor that threatened the health of residents and accelerated the climate crisis.

Doglio has worked in partnership with tribes as an advocate for climate justice. She led Power Past Coal, a coalition that includes tribes and stopped seven coal export terminals. She is the only candidate with support from all three tribes in the district.

Her actions show she can lead us into a future of 100% clean energy.

Climate change is an existential threat. The climate fires are only the beginning, and we have 10 years to act.