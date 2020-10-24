Libraries: Don’t cut Tacoma’s safe, supportive places

Re: “Tacoma libraries face $2 million in cuts in proposed budget,” (TNT, 10/18).

I support Tacoma Public Library and ask each City Council member to reconsider the budget proposed for 2021-22.

During the pandemic, many families and community members have resorted to using Tacoma library services and programs to support their families, online learning and continued education while observing social distancing and quarantine guidelines.

The Tacoma Public Library offers family activities, network building opportunities, educational resources and academic support, all at a cost that is affordable and accessible for the community.

Libraries are safe places, free from racism, discrimination or language barriers. They are a haven for exploring interests, expanding curious minds and helping community members learn and grow.

The kind and tender hearts of librarians nurture the souls of children, teenagers and adults alike, always serving the public with open arms and happily helping them find the resources they are looking for.