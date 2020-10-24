Sex ed: R-90 produced by liberal activists

Re: “Yes on R-90 is path to responsible sex ed,” (TNT, 10/16).

I believe your Referendum 90 endorsement was misguided and deceptive. It lends praise to all the virtues of sex ed classes, which by my experience as a teacher and parent, are already taught in almost every secondary school.

However, the elements that are widely accepted are just the attractive frosting on the outside of the cake. The cake itself, which this law will force our kids to eat, is a curriculum written by liberal sex and gender activists and Planned Parenthood.

The vast majority of parents who have seen the actual course content respond in anger and indignation. That is why it was so easy to get double the required referendum signatures, even under a lockdown.

Any parent can tell you that opt out never works and curriculum information shared with parents is always very sanitized. No teacher would ever consent to a parent observing what is taught in such classes.

Control over such sensitive subjects needs to remain in the family and local school districts.