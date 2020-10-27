Election spending: Two ideas to reduce cash flow

In view of the obscene amounts of money being spent on this election and amounts spent in the past, I have a two-part solution:

First, all money spent above a minimum amount (perhaps $10,000) would require a donation of matching funds to a charity in the area where the election is taking place. This may not stop the reckless spending but would certainly slow it. And charities would be funded better!

Second, a way to address the proliferation of yard signs: Each sign would have a number and a refundable deposit. The deposit could be claimed after the election upon proof the sign has been removed.