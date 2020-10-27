Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Letters to the Editor

Congress: Schrier’s bipartisan mask pulled back

By Craig A. Chilton

In 2018, Kim Schrier campaigned largely on bipartisanship and healthcare. Instead, after she was elected to represent the 8th Congressional District, she voted with House Speaker Pelosi 100 percent of the time and gave a speech to impeach President Trump.

Schrier backed Pelosi’s bloated $3.4 (now $2.2) trillion Heroes Act full of pork, including financial assistance for illegal immigrants, at a time when American citizens needed immediate relief. It was a political ploy.

Jesse Jensen, Schrier’s Republican challenger, supports Trump’s “America First” agenda versus Joe Biden’s globalist views, Democracy not Democratic Socialism, affordable healthcare, VA Choice, law and order, and lower taxes.

Jensen’s centrist views are the best fit for the district.

Craig A. Chilton, Bonney Lake

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service