Congress: Schrier’s bipartisan mask pulled back

In 2018, Kim Schrier campaigned largely on bipartisanship and healthcare. Instead, after she was elected to represent the 8th Congressional District, she voted with House Speaker Pelosi 100 percent of the time and gave a speech to impeach President Trump.

Schrier backed Pelosi’s bloated $3.4 (now $2.2) trillion Heroes Act full of pork, including financial assistance for illegal immigrants, at a time when American citizens needed immediate relief. It was a political ploy.

Jesse Jensen, Schrier’s Republican challenger, supports Trump’s “America First” agenda versus Joe Biden’s globalist views, Democracy not Democratic Socialism, affordable healthcare, VA Choice, law and order, and lower taxes.

Jensen’s centrist views are the best fit for the district.

Craig A. Chilton, Bonney Lake