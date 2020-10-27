Congress: Strickland will uplift, empower Blacks

I am a Bernie Sanders supporter and am voting for Marilyn Strickland in the 10th Congressional District.

Although Beth Doglio meets my personal political views, I have decided to transfer my vote to send a Black woman to Congress.

Her victory will uplift and empower people of color in the district. The best way to unite the Democratic Party is for white progressives like myself to celebrate and support the emerging power of Black women in our party.

I will not be a dissenting voice in that tremendous achievement.

I trust that upon receiving our support, Strickland will listen to and defend my priorities on the environment and economic justice.

My mother taught me to always put my best foot forward. Strickland represents the best that the 10th District has to offer.