Term limits: A needed check against petty vengeance

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell got his revenge on Democrats by not bringing Merrick Garland up for consideration to the Supreme Court in 2016. It was payback for how Democrats treated Robert Bork in 1987.

Now he and the rest of the Republicans are taking a little victory lap by putting two, and soon three, conservative judges on the Supreme Court.

All of this could have been avoided had we enacted term limits for the House, Senate and Supreme Court. McConnell and other Republicans of the day would be long gone by now.

It's time to get these careerist politicians and judges away from the government feeding trough of personal power and ego. We need term limits now.

No one person should be allowed to hang around government for decades and get to exact his or her revenge on our government processes.

