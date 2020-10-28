Senate: For fresh voice of hope, elect Nobles

I applaud The News Tribune Editorial Board’s endorsement of T’wina Nobles for Senate in Washington Legislative District 28. She is an amazing candidate who will work tirelessly to improve education and the lives of people in our state.

She wants to reform our unfair tax structure and work for better wages and affordable housing for working people. As president and CEO of Tacoma Urban League, she is a hard working and responsive leader.

T’wina will represent our district much better than her opponent. Sen. Steve O’Ban has an A- rating from the NRA because of his voting record that sides with their organization over the community, has consistently voted against bills favoring middle class and working families and people of color, and has consistently voted against legislation to protect the environment (14% lifetime rating from WA Conversation Voters).

T’wina values equity and hope and will be a fresh voice for our community.

Pat Curran, Tacoma