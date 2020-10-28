Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Governor: Saving lives like other states aren’t

By Beverly Isenson

Governor Inslee’s COVID-19 policies have saved thousands of lives in our state. Washington has about 7.6 million residents. COVID has claimed about 2,300 so far.

Florida has 21.5 million residents, almost three times as Washington. Florida deaths are 16,400 so far - six times as many deaths as our state. Florida’s Governor DeSantis is less willing to product public health.

Or compare us to Texas, with 29 million residents, four times our population. Under Governor Abbott’s policies, the COVID death toll is about 18,000, almost eight times that of Washington.

Consider yourself lucky to live where the governor values people’s lives and medical science.

Beverly Isenson, Steilacoom

