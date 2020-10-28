Governor: Inslee’s long record of failure must end

Washington’s governor is in over his head as a failed government slurper. Retired from Congress and two terms as governor is enough!

Jay Inslee blames everything on Trumpers and climate change. Really, Jay?

What’s happened under his watch:

1. In 2013 and 2014, $650,000 in unemployment money was paid to criminals in jail. Well, technically they are unemployed.

2. Another failed inspection at Western State Hospital caused the state to lose $53 million in federal money.

3. A Nigerian crime ring hack lost $200 million of state Employment Security money not recovered. Was this a Trump action, Jay?

4. During the siege of Seattle he said “That’s news to me.” Why didn’t you take more aggressive action?

5. Fiscal responsibility rating: Dead last of all governors for 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020, according to the Cato Institute, which said: “His appetite for spending increases is insatiable.” Stand by for a state income tax.

6. Repetitious and inconsistent closing of schools and businesses. This is unsustainable. It is not a plan; it’s a reaction.

Eight years is enough of Inslee. He can’t lead ducks to water.

