Letters to the Editor
Protests: Pierce County executive gets it right
Re: “Pierce County spent $81,000 to monitor local BLM protests,” (TNT, 10/25).
Congratulations to the TNT for highlighting the proactive efforts of County Executive Bruce Dammeier and his team in making sure the demonstrations in Tacoma did not end up with the destruction and chaos that occurred in Seattle and Portland.
It was money well spent. Pierce County is fortunate to have the leadership it does.
Jan Fisher, Tacoma
