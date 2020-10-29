Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Letters to the Editor

Protests: Pierce County executive gets it right

By Jan Fisher

Re: “Pierce County spent $81,000 to monitor local BLM protests,” (TNT, 10/25).

Congratulations to the TNT for highlighting the proactive efforts of County Executive Bruce Dammeier and his team in making sure the demonstrations in Tacoma did not end up with the destruction and chaos that occurred in Seattle and Portland.

It was money well spent. Pierce County is fortunate to have the leadership it does.

Jan Fisher, Tacoma

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service