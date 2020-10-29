Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Letters to the Editor

Legislature: These two shine in West Pierce County

By Dan Grey

I met Mari Leavitt and Dan Bronoske virtually this week, and promptly voted for both for House seats in the 28th Legislative District. Each spoke eloquently about issues critical to seniors – retirement security and drug and housing costs – and about the pandemic and recession.

More seniors have been killed by COVID-19 than any other group, and recent numbers show that we’re not out of the woods. We need more testing, and we need hospitals equipped to deal with the virus and to value every patient’s life, regardless of age.

The pandemic collided with other slow-moving crises. Tacoma has been a national leader in rent increases for years, and the cost of medicine and medical procedures keeps going up.

Last legislative session, Rep. Leavitt won a cost-of-living-adjustment for retired public workers, money that gets spent in our community, even during a recession. She’s earned my support in her reelection bid, and I know Bronoske will be an excellent partner fighting for us all.

Dan Grey, University Place

  Comments  
