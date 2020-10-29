Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Legislature: Young, Caldier defend our liberties

By Linda Smith

I support our two incumbent state representatives from the 26th Legislative District, Jesse Young and Michelle Caldier, and encourage we re-elect them to continue serving us in Olympia for the next two years.

Both are strong and effective leaders; they are big advocates of our First and Second Amendment rights as well as defending our liberties, advocating for lower taxes, and authoring and co-sponsoring effective legislation

Young and Caldier also care about our rights as parents. They fought tirelessly against the Comprehensive Sex-Ed Bill in the last legislative session, on the floor of the House after 2 a.m. when this inappropriate and shocking legislation was passed into law by the Democratic majority.

Most of us would not even know of this overstep of government without them informing us on social media. Because of them, we,will have an opportunity to repeal this law by voting to reject Referendum 90.

Linda Smith, Longbranch

