Fundraising: Outsider cash fuels Caldier campaign

Rep. Michelle Caldier claims to represent our community's voice in Olympia, but her fundraising record would indicate otherwise.

Around 85% of Caldier's total fundraising this election has come from out of district or out of state donors. An astonishing 51% of her total campaign donations have come from her connections to dental providers across the state.

When it comes to funders within our district, Caldier has raised less than $30,000 to date.

Joy Stanford, Caldier’s opponent, has raised over $82,000 to date from within the 26th District. This speaks volumes to the connection Stanford has to our community and the leadership she will bring to our district.

Luellen Lucid, Gig Harbor