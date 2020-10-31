Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Letters to the Editor

Presidency: Neither candidate will rescue us

By Norm Eklund

Re: “Economic gloom awaits, no matter who wins presidency, “(TNT, 10/25).

Bill Virgin’s excellent column reminded me of a thought-provoking question that’s been around for a while: Does man make history, or does history make man?

For example, the stock market crash of 1929 and subsequent Great Depression would have happened no matter who occupied the White House.

By the way, have you ever noticed that almost all politicians over promise but under deliver? Yeah, I guess you probably have.

Norm Eklund, Puyallup

  Comments  
