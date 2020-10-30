Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Letters to the Editor

Hatred: America can’t let it consume us

By Mary Lee Dillon

What we need now is solidarity everywhere. We must negotiate with other countries and within our own country. We need both parties to be united, even if we have differences.

We need to stop thinking about what is best for our individual lives and think what is best for our country and the entire world. And what is best is definitely not hatred.

A guy named Edmund Burke got it right when he said something like this: The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing.

We need to stop the hate.

Mary Lee Dillon, Spanaway

