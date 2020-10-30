County Council: Whalen best candidate, regardless of party

I have never missed an election since I could first vote. I voted Democrat for president. I voted for more Democrats than Republicans locally. I believe local politics should be non partisan.

In this election I hear more emphasis on voting straight party line. That would mean the loss of the most qualified candidate in a local seat that has significant influence over decisions where I live.

For Pierce County Council, I voted for Jason Whalen. I know he is Republican. but I also know we are like minded – fiscal conservative humanitarians.

He believes in one-tenth of 1 percent for mental health, something I strongly support. He voted for it as Lakewood City Council member. He will carry that same belief to the County Council.

Jason is a successful business person, an essential skill when evaluating spending our tax dollars as services are prioritized. His experience in the military will guide him to foster stronger partnerships with JBLM, the largest employer in Pierce County.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Selecting a candidate should be about picking someone with the right experience and who makes decisions based on what the community tells them.