Democrats: Vote for them to stop COVID roulette

As a retired public health professional, I urge support for Jamie Smith, Brian Duthie and Julie Door in the 25th Legislative District together with other Democrats, such as Gov. Jay Inslee and Pierce County Council candidate Sarah Rumbaugh, who believe in science, prevention and the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

For this pandemic, prevention depends upon people’s behaviors. Lung cancer kills fewer people because public health efforts reduced smoking. Wearing masks, avoiding crowds and social distancing prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

These simple measures are inexpensive even if inconvenient. In comparison, COVID infections are expensive to treat, fatal for more than 225,000 Americans so far and disruptive to families, communities and the economy.

Rejection of masks and social distancing have become markers of partisanship. President Trump’s crowded, indoor, largely mask-free rallies exemplify COVID roulette.

Far too many Republican officials and candidates emulate and echo Trump in rejecting best practices to contain the pandemic.

