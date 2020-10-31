Congress: Doglio cares about my planet, my future

The first time I heard about climate change, I was 6 years old, standing in front of the bustling Proctor Farmer’s Market with my dad, who was petitioning.

The scientific projections, droughts, wildfires and hurricanes were existential threats for my non-existent grandchildren.

Today, the climate crisis is not a future worry. Weeks ago, wildfires prevented me from exercising and hiking, a haze of smoke between me and the world.

Since that day at the farmer’s market, I have watched politicians brush aside the climate for short-term issues – the economy and business, jobs and trade.

I’m 14 and already exhausted from watching my future pushed aside for money. I watched as adults didn’t support a carbon tax, abandoned the Paris Climate Accord and approved the Keystone Oil Pipeline.

I am tired of letting it slide.

Beth Doglio is on my side. She’s the only 10th Congressional District candidate to openly support the Green New Deal. Not content to just proclaim support for climate action, Beth crafted a plan specific to Washington and fought against Tacoma’s LNG plant.

With Beth, I won’t have to watch the climate – and my life – be pushed aside.