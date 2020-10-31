Election: Voting just start of healing process

Regardless of the outcome on Nov. 3, We, the People can claim a victory for democracy if we remember these important things:

1. We are all in this together: We live on the same planet, experience the same pandemic and are key components of the same democracy.

2. Different does not mean wrong: If we have any hope of uniting this seriously divided country, we must be open to understanding other points of view. We can and should conduct our politics with respect and civility.

3. Change takes time: Tweets and executive orders may seem expedient, but meaningful change that reflects the will of the people takes time - time to understand the issues, to listen to each other and to negotiate in good faith for solutions that serve the greater good.

4. Democracy is not a reality show/ spectator sport: If we really care about strengthening our democracy, we must be willing to engage with elected officials, make our voices heard and hold them accountable for being worthy of the trust we put in them.

I urge everyone to vote AND commit to supporting our democratic ideals.