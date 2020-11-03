Tacoma homicides: Legalize drugs to stem the tide

Re: “More homicides in Tacoma this year than since 1998,” (TNT, 10/15)

Tacoma had 25 homicides at the time this news article was written. That surpasses all of 2019 and 2018, which totaled 23 and 18 homicides respectively.

Why so many killed? The article suggests gang violence, drug-dealing and random acts of violence are the chief contributors. With gangs pushing drugs as their chief source of income and drug dealing in general, I’m guessing illegal drugs are the primary culprit.

So why not legalize them? Sell them in regulated, licensed stores open 24/7 taxed the same as alcohol and pot with the same 21-year minimum age requirement.

With their products in the hands of legitimate businesses, the financial incentive for gangs and street dealers will go down and I’m guessing homicide rates will go down, too.

Policing would also go down since there would be fewer laws to enforce and fewer homicides to investigate. This should also appeal to those who want to defund the police.